Eccleshall children call 999 after mum found collapsed
- Published
A mother has said she is "so proud" of her young children who called 999 after she collapsed.
Becky was unconscious after a fall at the family's home in Eccleshall, Staffordshire, last month.
Seven-year-old Neve was able to log in to her mother's phone to call paramedics, while her brother Billy, five, covered her with a blanket.
She was rushed to hospital, but is now recovering at home and said she was amazed by her children.
"If they hadn't have been there, I could have been there all day," Becky said.
"I just cried and I thanked them so much."
Becky has a number of health conditions, including diabetes, so she said she had spoken to Neve and Billy about what to do if she became unwell.
"I'd always told them what to do, and they'd listened to what I said which was fantastic," she said.
While on the phone to paramedics, Neve was able to tell the call handler her mother was breathing, but she could not see any injuries.
She also remembered important details like the family's address and that her mother also had allergies.
It is thought Becky blacked out either due to high blood pressure or an inner ear infection, which caused her to lose her balance.
She said it was "so important" for families to speak to their children about what to do in an emergency.
