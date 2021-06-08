Residents worry after street racing meets in Coven Heath
Residents living near a road where there have been street racing gatherings are hoping for an injunction to get them stopped.
The racing had taken place on two weekends in a row near the A449 in Coven Heath, south Staffordshire, residents said.
They described the gatherings as scary and intimidating and added there were obvious safety concerns.
Staffordshire Police has promised to send out extra patrols.
The residents have asked for an injunction to bring the meets to an end.
Andy Finch said: "They've just got no consideration for anybody else in the area, they just see it as a nice stretch of tarmac that has been recently resurfaced and there's no cameras on here, so they are going hell for leather down the road, as fast as they can, doing stunts."
They believe an Instagram account with more than 20,000 followers is being used to organise the races.
There have also been complaints about angry confrontations with some of the racers.
The residents said the Instagram account had suggested another gathering in the Coven Heath area, for a third successive weekend.
Ch Insp Dave Wain said he was aware of the account and was looking in to it.
He told the residents he believed it was a public safety issue and added: "I want to stop people being injured on the roads or even killed."
And he said: "Come to South Staffordshire, behave in an antisocial manner, we will prosecute you and we will seize your vehicle."
