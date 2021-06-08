Covid: Leek school has suspected cases linked to India variant
- Published
A fourth school in Staffordshire has cases linked to an outbreak of the so-called India Covid variant.
Westwood First School, in Leek, has five positive cases, two of which are strongly suspected to be a "variant of concern", the county council said.
The cases detected at the school are now isolating and their contacts have been traced and advised.
The "sharp" increase in cases is from a testing push in the area over the past five days, the council said.
Vaccinations are now open to people aged 18 and over who live in Leek or attend or work at a school there.
Previously, people with links to Westwood College, St Edward's Middle School and Leek High School tested positive for the virus.
Of the 85 cases confirmed in the county, 41 are of concern and 24 confirmed as the variant, now named Delta by the World Health Organization.
Dr Richard Harling, director for health at the council, said the rise was "stark reminder" of how quickly the Delta variant could spread.
"Total coronavirus cases in some areas of Leek are now the highest in the West Midlands region," he said.
"We're doing everything we can to stop the spread of this variant in the community and have so far seen an excellent response to our call for people to get tested.
"I would urge anyone in Leek who hasn't already had a PCR test to get one as soon as possible, as this will help us determine what strain we are dealing with and allows us to take enhanced steps to stop the spread."
