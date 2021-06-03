Staffordshire mental health unit Eldertree Lodge in special measures
- Published
A mental health unit has been placed in special measures after "widespread and significant shortfalls" were found by inspectors.
Wards at Eldertree Lodge, in Staffordshire, were not fit-for-purpose and there was not enough staff, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
Patients were at risk of harm and staff were not wearing facemasks properly during the March inspection, it said.
Owner Coveberry Ltd said further work was needed but progress was being made.
In April BBC News reported the hospital, near Loggerheads, had its inspection rating suspended over concerns about the quality of care around the use of restraint.
In its inspection report published on Thursday, the CQC said it found "inappropriate patient handling techniques, poor staff behaviour, unsafe staffing levels and a lack of visible leadership".
Patients were at risk of harm "because systems to monitor the quality of care were either not in place, or not operating effectively", it added.
'Programme of investment'
Some of the concerns were raised by Coveberry Ltd after it took over the running of the hospital, a secure unit for 41 patients.
Despite submitting an action plan within 24 hours of the inspection, Coveberry Ltd was restricted from admitting any new patients without agreement from the CQC and has also been rated as inadequate.
Dr Kevin Cleary, CQC deputy chief inspector of hospitals and mental health lead, said wards were not safe and clean, bathrooms had visible mould and hazardous materials were left in unlocked areas.
Agency staff could not describe the needs of the patients in their care and staff did not follow the Covid-19 infection control policy or national guidance.
In a statement, Coveberry Ltd said it recognised the need for improvements and had started an action plan which was hampered by Covid-19, although new leadership was now in place.
"We acknowledge that further work is needed but we are confident that progress is being made under the continuing programme of work and investment," it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk