Randy Conteh: Stoke-on-Trent councillor faces rape charge
A Stoke-on-Trent city councillor has been charged with raping an underage girl.
Randy Conteh, who represents the Penkhull and Stoke ward, is accused of offences between 1995-97 with a girl aged under 16, Staffordshire Police said.
The 62-year-old has resigned as an independent councillor.
He is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on 18 June, police added.
Mr Conteh has been a councillor in Stoke-on-Trent for 19 years.
He was also cabinet member for communities and safer cities until he resigned from the post in June 2020.
