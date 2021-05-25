Silverdale stink: Permit breaches found at landfill site
Five breaches of permit have been found at a landfill site that has received thousands of complaints about a noxious smell.
The Environment Agency (EA) said the breaches at Walleys Quarry were for "management failures", a late surface emissions survey and inadequate related remedial work.
Residents in Silverdale, Staffordshire, are campaigning for action at the site.
The EA has asked its operator to complete further tests and works.
It has issued the company with three reports which identify the breaches and the actions it needs to carry out to reduce odour.
Since January, the EA said, it has identified 10 instances of non-compliance at the site, resulting in it asking the operator to take action.
Walleys Quarry Ltd, which runs the site, has been approached for comment.
Following the latest breaches, Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell said the community needed an "urgent resolution" to problems at the site.
"It has been going on far too long and people shouldn't have to put up with this," he added.
Medics say the odour, dubbed the Silverdale stink, has worsened people's illnesses.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said it was "sorry" the community was still experiencing odour from the quarry.
"We are doing everything within our powers and within current legislation to bring the operator into compliance," it said.
"We have issued Walleys Quarry Ltd with a large number of actions to complete, most in a very short-period of time
"We will continue to hold the site operator to account to improve its management of landfill gas from the site and do everything within our power to bring the site back into compliance with its permits as quickly as possible."
