Coronavirus: Pupils and staff tested in Lichfield after Indian variant cases
Pupils and staff at a Staffordshire school are to be tested for the Indian variant after after two people with links to the school tested positive.
The two adults are connected to St Chad's and Highfields primary schools in Lichfield. St Chad's will shut on Monday to enable PCR testing.
Home testing will be carried out on children from next week.
All affected families have been updated and there are currently no plans for wider testing, the county council said.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council's director for health and care, said the testing was precautionary.
"We have all seen in the news how the cases of the variant appear to be on the rise, so it is not surprising that we are starting to see cases here in Staffordshire," he said.
"With two cases identified in one family, it is sensible to test all the pupils and staff all members of the household have come in contact with as a precaution, to help us rule out any more cases."
