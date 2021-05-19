Silverdale quarry row: Boy's breathing problems linked to site
- Published
A young boy with breathing problems is probably suffering because he lives close to an under-fire quarry producing a noxious smell, his consultant said.
Rebecca Currie and son Mathew, who had chronic lung disease as a baby, live half a mile from Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Staffordshire.
Dr Martin Samuels said if the situation continued, "we will see further cases".
The government has been asked to look into how the Environment Agency (EA) is handling attempts to control the smell.
The EA said in recent months it had significantly increased inspections.
The community in Silverdale has long been campaigning for action over the site, which they say has made them ill, seeps into their homes, clothes and toys.
The EA has said hydrogen sulphide levels recorded at the site had, at points, exceeded World Health Organization guidelines. Hydrogen sulphide is a poisonous, corrosive gas with an eggy smell.
Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council has written to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs asking for an independent investigation.
The council said it was receiving thousands of complaints, despite remedial work last month to cover up part of the site.
Ms Currie said it was "becoming a night-time thing" of five-year-old Mathew coughing and getting to the extent where he was vomiting and the last two months "I'd say it's been more or less every night".
Asked if he thought the boy's current conditions were because of where he lives and gases and fumes in the air, consultant respiratory paediatrician Dr Samuels said: "I do think it's because of that."
He added: "I don't think he's got any other obvious triggers for it and it seems to time wise be such a close link with the development of these noxious fumes and his symptoms."
Asked if the situation carried on, did he see more children with existing conditions probably ending up in his office, Dr Samuels said Mathew was not the only patient with new or slightly different symptoms.
He stated: "If it continues, we will see further cases."
The EA said it was "challenging Walleys Quarry Ltd every step of the way to take action" and in response to residents' concerns the agency installed monitoring equipment at four locations to collect data around the clock.
Since January the EA had identified five instances of non-compliance.
An agency spokesperson said it would do everything within its power to bring the site into compliance with permits "as quickly as possible".
Public Health England (PHE) Midlands is interpreting air quality data and said based on figures to the end of March any risk to long-term physical health was "likely to be small", but it could not completely exclude a risk.
Short-term health effects may be experienced and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions may be more susceptible, it added.
Site operator Red Industries has been approached for comment.
