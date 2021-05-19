Covid: Ten cases of Indian variant in Staffordshire
Ten cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been identified in Staffordshire.
The cases, six in Stafford, three in Tamworth and one in east Staffordshire, are linked to households, the county council said.
All were picked up through sampling of positive cases and their close contacts have been traced and are isolating.
There is no evidence it has spread to the wider community, the council said.
Each incident is being managed on a case-by-case basis, and there are no plans for mass testing at the current time, Staffordshire County Council added.
The India variant is "more transmissible" than the UK/Kent one, England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty has said.
Dr Richard Harling, Director for Health and Care at Staffordshire County Council, said it was "inevitable" the variant would make its way to Staffordshire and the authority was working with Public Health England.
"Where we believe there is a risk of ongoing infection, we are at the moment doing some additional testing, some of that is in schools, some of that is in workplaces," he said.
"It is largely precautionary but it is just to make absolutely sure that this new variant hasn't spread more widely."
Dr Johnny McMahon, the council's cabinet Member for health, care and wellbeing, said "The spike in cases of the Indian variant is a timely reminder that Covid is still with us.
"It shows too how important it is for people to get themselves tested regularly and take up the vaccine when they are offered."
