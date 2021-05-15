Staffordshire village's Covid pop-up shop gets permanent home
- Published
Villagers who set up a pop-up shop during the coronavirus pandemic have decided to make it a permanent fixture.
Volunteers set up the store in Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire, to support local producers during lockdown.
As many businesses struggle due to Covid, the not-for-profit operation became an important part of local life.
It quickly developed into a community hub in the rural area for people suffering with feelings of isolation and calls grew for it to stay.
Parish council chairman David Maddocks said nearly everything available to buy was produced locally.
"We have found with shoppers that they want to do something local," he said.
"A lot of the salads and the vegetables are produced in this parish and everything is sourced within this locality."
Villager Nienke Powell said: "It's so nice to have this. It's all the essentials that we need and it's just so nice to see everybody.
"Of course in lockdown we're not really able to see the community we normally see.
"So coming here, having a chat, seeing how people are doing, it's a really nice thing to have. I think it's a really important thing when you live in a small village."
Megan Robson said she started volunteering at the shop after struggling with lockdown.
"I missed interacting and seeing everyone," she said.
"Being able to come in and work was really nice. We only moved here a few years ago so didn't really know everyone, but working here I've met so many new people."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk