Teen admits murder of Jack Sumner in Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to murdering a man in a violent attack in Staffordshire.
Witnesses reported seeing the teen, who cannot be identified because of his age, striking Jack Sumner, 22, with a sword or metal bar on 25 June 2020.
He fled the scene on Victoria Street, in Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, and was later found hiding in a loft by armed police.
He pleaded guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Sumner, who was from Newcastle-under-Lyme, suffered a fractured skull and lacerations and died from his injuries four months after the attack, on 14 October 2020.
The boy, who was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding when he was detained by officers, was then charged with his murder.
After pleading guilty, he is due to return to Stafford Crown Court on 18 June for sentencing.
Det Sgt Georgina Pope, from Staffordshire Police, said: "This was a violent attack which has tragically led to the loss of a young man's life.
"Our thoughts are with Mr Sumner's family and we thank the local community for their support in dealing with the incident and helping us bring the case before the court."
