Stoke-on-Trent pub refused extra seating after wolf whistle claim
A pub has been told it cannot expand its outdoor seating following claims drinkers have been wolf-whistling at customers of a nearby beauty salon.
Rob Ledgar, landlord of the Coachmakers Arms, in Stoke-on-Trent, told a licensing hearing the allegations were "hearsay".
He said the serving of a beer called Wolf Whistle was "a bit of fun".
Studio Amour's manager said it was "really wrong to make fun out of such a serious situation".
The pub was allowed to have six tables outside so it could safely serve customers following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, but Stoke-on-Trent's licensing sub-committee was told that doubling it to 12 would mean the closure of a small car park, also used by the salon.
Permission for the outdoor seating would have expired on 17 May, to be reviewed once drinkers are allowed back inside pubs.
But the salon's manager Charlie Dixey claimed that customers would go elsewhere if they could not park outside.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service her customers are young women who "don't want to be walking five minutes in to Hanley".
Ms Dixey said she had "lots of complaints" about drinkers staring at her customers, making comments and wolf-whistling, making them feel uncomfortable and intimidated.
In objecting to the outdoor seating expansion she told committee members: "In the process of helping one business, ours will be completely torn down and damaged."
Mr Ledgar said he had been in contact with Ms Dixey over the wolf-whistling claims, to offer reassurances.
"My customers have never wolf-whistled any of the customers leaving Studio Amour to my knowledge and if they did I would ask them to leave the pub," he said.
He also said he had never intended to suggest wolf-whistling was a bit of fun and that he decided to sell the beer because "people just need to lighten up in these dark times".
