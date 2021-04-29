Bosley Mill: Manslaughter charges dropped over mill blast
Manslaughter charges have been dropped against the owner of a wood mill where four people died in a blast.
George Boden was a director of Wood Treatment Ltd in 2015 when the explosion happened at Wood Flour Mills in Bosley, Cheshire.
Corporate manslaughter charges against the firm have also been dropped.
At a special Nightingale Court at Chester Town Hall, Mr Boden pleaded guilty to a health and safety offence.
The exact cause of the fatal blast is not known, but it was thought to have involved an explosion of wood dust, the trial heard.
Workers who died were Derek Moore, of Goldenhill, Stoke-on-Trent; Dorothy Bailey, from Bosley; Jason Shingler, of North Rode, Cheshire; and Derek William Barks, of Leek, Staffordshire.
Others were said in an earlier court hearing to have received "horrendous injuries".
Two other defendants have also been accused of breaching health and safety laws. The trial resumes tomorrow.
