Karen Bloor: Police dog handler loses cancer battle
A police dog handler who raised more than £25,000 for charity has died after a long battle with breast cancer.
PC Karen Bloor was first diagnosed in 2014 and started raising money for Breast Cancer Care the following year.
Her Just Giving page said the cancer returned in December 2020 and the officer was due to start more chemotherapy in April.
Chief constable Gareth Morgan said it was a "devastating loss to so many at Staffordshire Police and beyond".
He tweeted: "Great cop. Brilliant dog handler. Loved by family, friends & colleagues. Fundraiser extraordinaire for Staffordshire Retired Police Dog Fund and loads of people. Big fan of lemon meringue!"
Her fundraising included a number of charity runs and she was due to take part in the Race for Life in June 2021 with her friends, known as her Army of Angels.
'True inspiration'
The most recent entry on her fundraising page said: "Karen is positive, fired up and ready to go head to head again with you cancer!"
In July 2015 she had a double mastectomy, but was unable to have reconstructive surgery because her job requires her to wear body armour.
And in 2018 she supported fashion students who were designing clothes for people in a similar situation and said she wanted to make them widely available.
The Staffordshire Police Federation said she was "loved by many and a true inspiration to us all".
Staffordshire Police Cadets agreed and added: "We salute your service to the people of Staffordshire and are ever thankful for your support."
And the Staffordshire Association for Women in Policing said: "We lost a fabulous woman, someone who was so brave, so gorgeous inside and out and such an inspiration!.. you will be so missed by everyone Kaz, RIP lovely lady."
