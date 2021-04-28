John Munroe Hospital in special measures after Covid outbreak
- Published
A mental health hospital has been placed in special measures after a number of patients died with Covid-19.
Several whistleblowers came forward with concerns about The John Munroe Hospital in Leek, Staffordshire, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
Inspectors found poor infection control measures in place both there and at its second hospital, the Edith Shaw.
The John Monroe Group has been rated inadequate and risks being de-registered if it fails to improve.
In its reviews of the two hospitals, which provide mental health treatment for almost 60 patients, inspectors said they had been informed of a coronavirus outbreak in December 2020 and then received notifications of hospital deaths which were all listed as Covid-19 related.
A multi-agency (including Public Health England and NHS Stafford) improvement plan was launched and the hospital group was warned of possible enforcement action.
However, although inspectors visited the two sites in January and reported a number of serious concerns, enforcement action was not deemed necessary as the group acted quickly to address immediate problems.
In its report, published on Tuesday, the CQC said patients at the John Munroe were left without access to psychological care and therapy after the entire psychology team resigned.
Hygiene concerns were also raised as single-use equipment was recorded being washed and re-used.
In the Edith Shaw Hospital, which treats women, inspectors said the group failed to keep wards clean, well maintained and fit for purpose.
However inspectors did report that at both hospitals staff treated patients with compassion and kindness. The hospitals, which at the time of inspection had the same manager, have now made plans for each ward to have its own.
In a statement, the John Munroe group said it was "disappointed" to be rated inadequate but recognised the "inspection highlighted key areas for improvement".
"We would like to take the opportunity to assure our patients, staff, families and carers and the public that we are all working tirelessly to ensure that robust systems are in place to effectively safeguard and protect everyone in our care," operational director Paul Birks said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk