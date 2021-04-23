Man admits stab murder of new mum Kimberley Deakin
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a new mother who was stabbed at her home in Stoke-on-Trent.
Lewis Crofts, 30, from Dorset, admitted killing Kimberley Deakin, 29, on Leigh Street, Burslem, on 6 November.
The Staffordshire force said he had fled the scene in her car, but was arrested by police in Northamptonshire.
Crofts, of Lytchett Drive, Broadstone, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 4 May.
Staffordshire Police said a post-mortem examination found Ms Deakin died as a result of stab wounds.
Speaking at the time of her death, Ms Deakin's family said: "The family cannot express in words their sorrow and pain at losing their beloved Kim.
"Kim had recently become an adoring mother to Ava and can never be replaced in our hearts."
