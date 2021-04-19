Man jailed over restraint death of suspected vandal in Longton
- Published
A man has been jailed for killing a suspected vandal, who he was restraining after an attack on a car.
Benjamin Hunt, and a colleague, ran after Christopher Walters after an Audi was damaged in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, in May 2019, Staffordshire Police said.
Mr Walters, 25, died in hospital, and a post-mortem test showed the cause of death to be "compression to the neck".
Hunt, 32, was jailed for 38 months at Stafford Crown Court on Friday after admitting manslaughter.
Hunt's colleague, who had also earlier been charged with manslaughter, died in March.
Staffordshire Police said Hunt, of Heathcote Street, and his colleague, had been working at the Speedwall Street garage about 14:00 BST on 15 May 2019 when they heard the Audi's alarm.
Mr Walters had picked up a sledgehammer, the force said, and was damaging the vehicle.
Hunt and his colleague chased Mr Walters and took him to the ground and restrained him.
Passers-by, drivers and residents witnessed the incident, the force said, with police then arriving and capturing body-worn camera footage of Mr Walters held in a neck restraint.
He died just after 16:00.
During the post-mortem examination, the pathologist also recorded deep bruising from the left shoulder to the chest, bruising to the nose and face and abrasions to the arms and hands, police said.
"The court heard that the force used to restrain him was excessive and went on for a long time, leading to his death," Det Insp Alan Lyford said.
"This is a truly tragic case and we offer our condolences to Mr Walters' family.
"We would also thank those people who got in touch after witnessing this incident.
"It must've been distressing for them but they have assisted us in establishing what happened that afternoon."
