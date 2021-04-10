Murder charges over man hit by car in Chesterton
A man and a woman have been charged over the death of a man who was hit by a car.
Jake Taylor was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Loomer Road in Chesterton, Staffordshire, on 31 October 2020.
The 24-year-old died in hospital almost two weeks later.
Staffordshire Police said Jordan Parker, 22, and Alex Boult, 21, both of Kidsgrove, had been charged with his murder.
