Prince Philip: Black armbands to be worn at National Memorial Arboretum
- Published
Black armbands will be worn by staff at the National Memorial Arboretum as a mark of respect to The Duke of Edinburgh.
The Union Flag will be flown at half-mast until the morning of his funeral.
The arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, said it would write to Buckingham Palace to pass on the condolences of staff and volunteers.
Prince Philip first visited the site in July 2002 as part of Her Majesty The Queen's Golden Jubilee tour.
His final visit was in 2016, as president of the Guinea Pig Club, to attend the dedication of their memorial.
The club was set up to support patients, mainly World War Two aircrew, who had undergone experimental reconstructive plastic surgery after receiving burns.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, said: "We will remember with gratitude both the wonderful support that His Royal Highness has provided to Her Majesty as well as the important role he has personally undertaken with many organisations, notably The Duke of Edinburgh Scheme for the development of successive generations of young people."
Staffordshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Ellis wrote: "So sad to hear HRH Prince Philip has died today. Yes, a man with privilege, but he repayed that many many times over through his public service and charitable work."
The leader of Staffordshire County Council, Alan White, added: "We will all remember him for his hard work and of course his sense of humour, but first and foremost he was a husband, for more than 70 years, a father, grandfather and great grandfather and our thoughts are with the Queen and her family on this very sad day."
