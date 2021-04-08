Matthew Dale: Teen to be sentenced for killing father-to-be
A teenager is to be sentenced next month after being convicted of killing a father-to-be.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, stabbed Matthew Dale, 23, on Lightwood Road in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, in October.
A jury at Stafford Crown Court cleared the defendant of murder, but found him guilty of manslaughter.
Mandy Dale said the attack meant her son would never get to see his new baby, who was born after his death.
She said all he had wanted was to become a dad and was "really excited" about his son Kayden.
"I have been robbed of a life with my son Matty, and as a family we will never come to terms with our loss," she said.
Staffordshire Police said Mr Dale, from Dresden, Stoke-on-Trent, had gone out with a friend on 4 October and met up with the defendant.
After a struggle, they said the 23-year-old was stabbed once in the back and described the 14cm-deep (six inch) wound as "catastrophic".
Officers found him lying in a large pool of blood on the pavement with other injuries, thought to be from when he fell after being stabbed, and he died on the way to hospital.
Det Insp Alan Lyford said: "This was a tragic case and we'd like to offer our condolences to Matty's friends and family."
The 17-year-old defendant was also found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon and will be sentenced on 24 May.
