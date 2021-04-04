Nantwich couple's 'pure joy' as missing dogs return
A couple whose two labradors were allegedly stolen from outside a shop have thanked the "incredible" community for helping in the search.
Dale Robson said he felt "panic and shock" when Denzel and Welly went missing after he "nipped into a shop" in Nantwich, Cheshire, on 27 March.
But he said the "word spread fast" on social media and police have reunited the dogs with Mr Robson and his family.
Three people who were arrested on 30 March have been charged with theft.
Cheshire Police said the three suspects were arrested at a property in Stoke-on-Trent.
Mr Robson said the loss of the dogs had been "devastating" and he had worried about telling his wife Charlotte.
He briefly left them outside a Marks & Spencer store in Beam Street at a busy time of day, he said.
"It's hard to even think about it now or what was worse - the initial scene of when they were gone or calling Charlotte. My heart just fell," he said.
"Thankfully we just jumped on the case and we did as much as we could, as early as we could, and thankfully we have them here now - we have them home."
The couple said the dogs were driven in "a police car each" when they were reunited.
"It was pure joy to see them," Mr Robson said, adding: "And we are so grateful for everybody that helped share [the story] and in the search for the boys."
Mrs Robson added: "We have so many people to thank - Nantwich as a community is just an incredible, incredible place."
She said it had been very difficult seeing the empty dog beds and bowl while they were missing.
"We've never known them sleep so much and it's been just amazing seeing them relax in their beds," she said.
