Coronavirus: Man thanks intensive care medics who saved his life
- Published
A man who became critically ill after contracting Covid-19 said his life had been saved by the medics who treated him in intensive care.
Simon Foley was at Good Hope Hospital, in Birmingham, when his oxygen levels began to drop.
The team, including consultant Ron Daniels and surgeon Maninder Kalkat, worked for more than 90 minutes to remove clots blocking his airways.
"There just aren't any words... they saved my life," Mr Foley said.
Medics had thought Mr Foley, from Lichfield, in Staffordshire, had begun improving when his oxygen saturation levels began to drop.
Intensive care consultant Mr Daniels said it was "unusual" he and thoracic surgeon Mr Kalkat had both been both on duty that evening.
Together, they decided Mr Foley needed to undergo a rigid bronchoscopy, a procedure which allows access to a patient's airway, to remove the blood clots.
It meant Mr Kalkat had to travel to another hospital to collect the necessary equipment.
During the hour he was gone, Mr Daniels and the intensive care team "were trying desperately to keep Simon going".
"It was scary, it was one of the hairiest periods I've had in my history of almost 20 years as an intensive care consultant," Mr Daniels said.
When Mr Kalkat returned, he began removing the clots, having to pause each time Mr Foley's levels dropped to allow the rest of the team to give him oxygen.
Together they worked for more than an hour-and-a-half to remove the clots and increase his oxygen saturation.
Mr Foley eventually became well enough to leave the hospital and was clapped by medics as he left.
"It was very special," said Mr Kalkat, who was working in intensive care due to being redeployed during the first wave of the pandemic.
"I love my job for that reason, it is the connection I make with the patients."
Mr Foley is now doing well and said he thanked the medics for saving his life.
"They worked non-stop for an hour-and-a-half, I was fighting to stay alive and they made sure I did," he said.
