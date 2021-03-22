Community raises thousands after Caverswall post office ram-raided
A community has helped raise more than £6,000 after a post office was targeted by ram-raiders.
A van was driven through the frontage of the Caverswall village shop in Staffordshire on Saturday morning, police said.
Owner Pratheesh Shanmuganathan said he had been left in shock after the attack but the actions of the community had made him feel "not so alone."
Fundraiser Charlotte Sims said the community had been left "devastated".
The fundraising page set up by Ms Sims to help the family carry on trading while repairs are carried out has so far raised over £6,500.
"He does anything he can to help anybody out," she said, "everybody has got so much respect for him in the village."
"We were stuck in at Christmas with Covid and every day he brought essentials to us, we only had to pick up the phone, and he's been delivering at five o'clock every morning, helping the elderly and everybody that needs it."
Officers were initially called at 05:10 GMT on Saturday to reports a white van had driven through the front of the shop on School Lane.
The van's occupants then entered the shop, stole items and sped away a short time after, Staffordshire Police said.
"I couldn't believe it when I saw it," said Mr Shanmuganathan, "it makes me very angry - the people who have done it."
"That shop is my heart," the 35-year-old added.
He said it was "unbelievable" the community had raised the money, adding it made him "emotional" they had all "come together."
"I am so proud and have got a lot of confidence because I'm not alone," he said.
