Evha Jannath: Drayton Manor fined £1m after water ride death
A theme park has been fined £1m over safety failings after an 11-year-old girl died on a ride.
Evha Jannath, from Leicester, was on the Splash Canyon rapids ride at Drayton Manor during a school trip in May 2017 when she was "propelled" into the water.
Evha, who could not swim, fell from the boat at the park in Tamworth, Staffordshire, when it hit a barrier.
In 2019 an inquest jury concluded she died accidentally.
Drayton Manor Park Ltd previously admitted a breach under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.
During a sentencing hearing at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Justice Spencer said: "This was an utterly tragic waste of a young life."
The court heard because Drayton Manor Park Ltd is in administration, it means the fine will never be paid.
The park had a history of water ride failings before the death of the 11-year-old, the court was told during the two-day hearing.
