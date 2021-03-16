Three charged with modern slavery offences in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Three people have been charged with modern slavery offences after an investigation in Stoke-on-Trent.
Robert Zaludek and Katarina Zaludekova, both 32, are charged with three counts of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, police said.
The defendants and Helena Zaludekova, 50, are also charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to being exploited.
They also face theft offences and are set to appear before magistrates.
Mr Zaludek, of Garnet Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was charged with five counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploit, Staffordshire Police said.
He and Katarina Zaludekova, also of Garnet Street, also face five counts of theft from the person of another.
Helena Zaludekova, of Cauldon Road, Stoke-on-Trent, faces two counts of theft.
They are set to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre with five other people who have been charged with theft offences following the investigation by Staffordshire Police's adult safeguarding team.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk