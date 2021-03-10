Landfill to be covered after 'rotten egg' smell complaints
A landfill site is going to be partly covered after a huge number of complaints about the stink from the waste.
Hundreds of people contacted Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council at the end of February about the smell coming from Walleys Quarry in Silverdale.
A complaint from the Royal Stoke University Hospital, 2.5 miles (4km) away from the site, was also lodged.
Red Industries said it would put a cap over a "significant part" of the site.
The smell coming from the quarry has been an ongoing issue for several years and a previous owner said in 2011 it might never disappear altogether.
During the last weekend of February, 2,000 complaints were made to the borough council about odours from the site including from people in neighbouring Stoke-on-Trent.
A hospital spokesman said they raised their complaint over "concerns regarding hydrogen sulphide" which is a poisonous, corrosive gas with an eggy smell.
Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell cited the "tell-tale rotten egg" odour from the quarry when he pressed for tougher enforcement rules at the end of February.
Mr Bell has introduced a bill to stop rubbish dumps being located near built-up areas which cleared its first parliamentary hurdle this week.
"Residents stated on social media that they have broken Covid rules to get away from the smell and stay with relatives," he said.
The Environment Agency recently installed an air quality monitoring unit near the landfill site but admitted it had not started collecting data due to electrical supply issues.
They agency revealed the stenches at the end of February were caused by contaminated surface water at the quarry and the site was in breach of its permit.
They ordered the collected water be removed which Red Industries said it was in the process of taking away.
The firm added it had carried out work in recent weeks to drill new wells to capture more gas from inside the landfill.
They said they will begin work in the spring on capping part of the site but have not revealed exactly how much of the area will be covered.
Capping involves putting a cover over contaminated areas such as landfill waste and can see several layers placed over the area including ones of clay, sand and soil.
