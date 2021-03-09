Man arrested in Sweden admits Knypersley killing
A man has admitted killing a woman found dead at her home almost a year ago.
Ann Wendy Morse, 71, known as Wendy, was discovered at the property on Tunstall Road in Knypersley, Staffordshire, on 22 March 2020.
Kenneth Andrew McDermid pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, police said.
The 43-year-old, from Sneyd Green in Stoke on-Trent, is due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 16 April.
The Staffordshire force said he was arrested by authorities in Sweden having fled there following Ms Morse's death.
McDermid, also known as Kyle McKenzie, pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Cheryl Hannan said: "We are happy that with this plea the defendant has taken responsibility for his actions.
"[We] hope this goes some way to giving the family some closure after what has been a truly difficult year for them."
Det Insp Hannan thanked Swedish authorities for help in detaining McDermid in March last year.
