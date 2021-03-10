Coronavirus caught in Staffordshire hospitals leads to 107 deaths
More than 100 patients at hospitals in Staffordshire died as a result of developing Covid-19 during their stay.
In total, 107 patients at Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford died after testing positive following stays of 15 days or more.
The true figure could be higher, with 154 people dying after testing positive when they had been in for seven days.
The University Hospital of North Midlands NHS Trust is reviewing all the cases to see if lessons can be learnt.
It is understood the hospital, which had its peak in December with 30 hospital-related Covid-19 deaths, is among the first in the UK to report such figures.
Research last year showed one in eight coronavirus cases in UK hospitals were probably contracted on-site.
The statistics were highlighted in the trust's board meeting, and run from March 2020 to the end of January 2021.
In total, the hospitals treated more than 4,200 coronavirus patients during that period.
Analysis: BBC Midlands Today Health Correspondent Michele Paduano:
The hospital was in crisis, as were all hospitals, and figures for other hospitals are likely very, very similar.
Now if we look at what happened, we're talking about patients who caught Covid-19 after being in hospital for 15 days. So they definitely caught it in hospital.
In March 2020, when Stoke wasn't badly affected, even though there were problems with PPE elsewhere, the numbers are quite low.
But if you go to October, when the second wave occurred, the numbers there surge as the system becomes more and more stressed.
Ian Syme from North Staffordshire Healthwatch said he believed a lack of floor space around the NHS is a factor in spreading infection.
"The hospitals haven't got the breathing space, they haven't got the capacity, they haven't got the acreage for the beds, compared to other countries," he said.
Michelle Rhodes, the trust's chief nurse and director of infection prevention, said: "As seen nationally, our hospital acquired transmission rates of Covid-19 increase in line with community infection.
"All definite deaths are being retrospectively reviewed and outcomes will be reported to the Trust Mortality Review Group. This is to establish if there are any lessons to learn which may help us to minimise this happening to other patients in the future."
