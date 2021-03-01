BBC News

Arson charge after hotel guests evacuated from Stoke-on-Trent fire

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe Hilton Garden Hotel on Leonard Coates Way, Hanley, opened in 2020

A man has been charged with arson after a fire on the fifth floor of a hotel.

About 20 guests had to be evacuated after the fire broke out at the Hilton Garden Hotel on Leonard Coates Way in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the hotel, which opened last year, at about 04:30 GMT and extinguished the blaze within an hour.

Simon Baddeley, a 39-year-old from Burslem, is due to appear before North Staffordshire magistrates later.

There were no reported injuries after the fire at the 140-room hotel which spans eight floors and the venue confirmed it re-opened later that day.

Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.