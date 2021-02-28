BBC News

Evacuations from Stoke-on-Trent Hilton hotel fire

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe Hilton Garden Hotel on Leonard Coates Way, Hanley, opened in 2000

About 20 guests have been evacuated from the fifth floor of a Hilton hotel after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Hilton Garden Inn in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 04:30.

The blaze was extinguished within an hour. An investigation into the cause is under way.

There are no reports of injuries and the venue says it has since re-opened.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

The 140-room hotel has eight floors and opened in 2000.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.