Evacuations from Stoke-on-Trent Hilton hotel fire
About 20 guests have been evacuated from the fifth floor of a Hilton hotel after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Hilton Garden Inn in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 04:30.
The blaze was extinguished within an hour. An investigation into the cause is under way.
There are no reports of injuries and the venue says it has since re-opened.
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.
The 140-room hotel has eight floors and opened in 2000.
