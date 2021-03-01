Stoke-on-Trent warehouse to make way for new development
- Published
A warehouse could be demolished to make way for hundreds of new homes, a hotel, and space for businesses.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it planned to turn Swift House, close to the city's railway station, into a new "urban quarter".
It would include about 180 new homes, a 150-bed hotel and some 10,000 sq ft (930 sq m) of retail and leisure space.
Council leader Abi Brown said the site had "huge potential" and would help "redefine the future" of the city.
Detailed designs are yet to be put forward and are being drawn up by developers Capital & Centric.
The building is owned by the council and Ms Brown described it as "one of the most prominent, underdeveloped pieces of land" anywhere along the route of the HS2 high-speed train line.
The basement of Swift House is listed locally by the council and under the plans will be retained and opened up to the public.
Ms Brown said the site could also feature restaurants and mooring facilities for passing canal boats.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council similarly hopes to connect the site by water-taxi to Stoke City's bet365 Stadium, a mile away.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk