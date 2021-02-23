Stoke-on-Trent body find: Man named as Bartlomiej Sobon
- Published
A man found dead at a house at the weekend, prompting four murder arrests, has been named as Bartlomiej Sobon.
Staffordshire Police was called by paramedics to a property on Lime Street, Stoke-on-Trent, at 21:30 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Sobon, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will take place later, the force says.
Three men, aged 32, 35 and 42, and a 30-year-old woman, each from the city, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have all been released under investigation, apart from the 32-year-old, who was released on conditional bail, police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.