BBC News

Murder arrests over Stoke-on-Trent 'unexplained death'

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice were called to a property on Lime Street on Saturday evening

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the "unexplained death" of a man at a house, police have said.

Staffordshire Police were called to a property on Lime Street in Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday after the man in his 30s died.

A force spokesman said the man's next of kin had been informed but formal identification had not taken place.

Three men, aged 32, 35 and 42, and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.