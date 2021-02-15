Covid: Second porter dies at Royal Stoke Hospital
A hospital has seen a second of its porters die from Covid-19 at the site where they worked.
Mark Elliott, 64, died at the Royal Stoke Hospital on Sunday, where he had been a staff member for five years.
Fellow Royal Stoke porter John Jackson died at the site on 7 February.
Tracy Bullock, chief executive at University Hospitals of North Midlands Trust, which runs the hospital, said Mr Elliott, would be "sadly missed by all his colleagues".
Colleagues have paid tribute to Mr Elliott, who lived in Stoke-on-Trent and was married with three children, and praised his kindness and ability to make people smile.
His brother Shaun said: "Mark was a huge Stoke City fan who took great joy in watching his team and he recently received an award for his kindness which he found overwhelming."
Mr Elliott was employed at the hospital by Sodexo and was "known for his infectious sense of humour and ability to make anyone smile", said the company's logistics and waste manager, Louise Dunrose.
