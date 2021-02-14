Covid: Call for free parking at 'vital' Stoke-on-Trent beauty spots
- Published
Hundreds of people have called for plans for parking charges to be brought in at two beauty spots to be scrapped.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has been consulting over proposals and may charge drivers £3 for three hours at Westport Lake and Central Forest Park.
But campaigners say the areas are "vital" for people's health, particularly during the pandemic.
The council said it had to fill a £14m budget gap over four years and would make a decision later this month.
An e-petition backed by more than 2,240 people said Westport Lake had helped people "improve their mental health" during lockdowns through exercising and activities such as bird watching and photography.
Annette Cartlidge, of Our Burslem community group which started the petition, feared charges would stop some going and "seriously impact people's mental health and well being".
She called for the council to "do the right thing for the people of the city" and not bring in charges.
"Westport Lane is a very important public green space that everyone should have free access to in the city, particularly those on low incomes," she said.
Around 660 people have petitioned for free parking to remain at Central Forest Park.
The council, which is run by a Conservative and Independent coalition, said like other authorities it had seen a reduction in income because of the pandemic and had to find money for frontline services.
Deputy leader Dan Jellyman said: "We had the option of increasing parking charges in our town centres but felt that would hurt businesses as they start to recover from the pandemic."
He said charging park users was the "lesser of two evils" and would generate about £60,000 over four years. If approved, charges would start in September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk