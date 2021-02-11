Covid-19: South Africa variant identified in Stafford
The South Africa variant of Covid-19 has been found in the Stafford area.
One resident, with no links to international travel, tested positive in January and the variant was picked up in routine laboratory screening, the county council said.
Contact tracing suggests they had no known contact with people in their local area while infectious.
The council is calling on everyone in the Stafford borough area to get tested in the next four weeks.
Dr Nic Coetzee, from Public Health England Midlands, said with new variants "emerging all the time and spreading more rapidly", it was "not surprising" a South African variant case had been found in the county.
"While there is currently no evidence of the South African variant circulating in the community, we want to be proactive in testing people and stopping the spreading of infection," he added.
Staffordshire County Council has asked anyone "out and about during lockdown" to get tested at least weekly.
Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care, said any positive tests would be routinely screened for the South Africa variant.
Those without symptoms are asked to book into one of the community testing centres across the county.
Walk-in tests are available or people can book in advance.
Those with symptoms should book a test at the Beaconside drive-through site.
Elsewhere in the West Midlands region, there has been testing for the South Africa variant in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcestershire.
