Work to start on miners' £100k arboretum memorial
A national memorial paying tribute to miners will be built after fundraisers say they have almost reached their £100,000 target.
Chase Arts for Public Spaces (Chaps) has been raising money for the monument at the National Memorial Arboretum.
The group said it will be a place for people to "pay their respects to the men, women and children who worked and died" in the industry over many years.
Work will begin in April with a service planned for later in the year.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing an "immediate stop" to fundraising efforts last summer, president Michael Mellor said £92,000 had now been donated.
"I'm elated now really," Mr Mellor said.
"I'm overwhelmed with the support we have received and are still receiving. It will be a fitting tribute to those brave people."
Sculptor Andy de Comyn is creating the 2m high by 5m long monument out of Derbyshire stone, which will depict the history of mining, including recognising the colliers' contribution to World War One and World War Two.
Mr Mellor said the pandemic made them "think outside the box" about how to raise the money and they introduced the sponsorship of 24 plaques for £2,500 each.
People will get to keep a cast of the plaques and a book that is being written detailing the stories of the men, women and children who went down the mines.
"We've uncovered some heart-rending stories," Mr Mellor said.
"We've identified 47 miners who were awarded the Victoria Cross in the first and second world wars and we're researching their family history and trying to find living relatives who can attend the dedication ceremony.
"One guy actually sold his Victoria Cross for £5 as he was down on his uppers, as it were, and short of food - you'll get to see all the brave stories."
The monument is due to be completed in May and its unveiling was due to happen at the Staffordshire site in June, but Mr Mellor said it had been postponed to September.
