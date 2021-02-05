Hednesford: Four in court accused of killing disabled man
Four men have appeared in court accused of killing a disabled man who died 13 years after being stabbed and assaulted in his car.
Craig Robins was 27 when he was attacked in 2006 in Hednesford, Staffordshire, and died in 2019.
Gavin Brown, 36, has been charged with murder and appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.
James Milligan, 41, Bernie Smith, 30, and Kyle Smith, 32, also appeared, accused of manslaughter.
Mr Brown, in custody, is due to appear next at Stafford Crown Court on 9 February.
Mr Milligan, of Canford Place, Cannock, and Bernie Smith and Kyle Smith, both of Rowley Close, Hednesford, were released on conditional bail to appear at the same court on 8 March.
