Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election 2021: The candidates standing
People in Staffordshire will vote for the county's police, fire and crime commissioner on 6 May.
This election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
In Staffordshire, the police and crime commissioner also has responsibility for overseeing the county's fire and rescue service.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for election this year (listed alphabetically):
Ben Adams, Conservative
Ben Adams has spent 15 years in politics as a district and county councillor in Lichfield and Tamworth and was twice a Conservative parliamentary candidate, for Stoke North and Kidsgrove.
Tony Kearon, Labour
Tony Kearon is a criminologist, former postman and also a Newcastle-under-Lyme borough councillor for Keele who has served as cabinet member for community safety.
