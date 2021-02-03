Captain Sir Tom Moore: Staffordshire hospitals name facilities after him
Two Staffordshire hospitals are to name facilities after Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has died with coronavirus.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, passed away in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday.
Rest facilities at Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford would be named after him, the trust running them said.
It added there had been "a real outpouring of grief" from all staff.
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust Chief Executive Tracy Bullock said Capt Sir Tom had "left a legacy for the NHS and the country as a whole".
She added that on top of the near £33m he had raised himself, he had inspired others to raise funds or donate to the NHS.
The rest facilities, funded by local donations and NHS Charities Together, which Capt Sir Tom contributed to, will be used by staff.
Ms Bullock said naming them after him followed staff feedback.
"There have been many things that we as an organisation have been able to do through Captain Sir Tom's actions that we wouldn't have been able to do otherwise because of the financial constraints within the NHS at this moment in time," she said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has encouraged people to clap for Capt Sir Tom at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The Army veteran tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.
