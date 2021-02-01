Boy, 16, arrested after homeless woman's tent set on fire in Longton
A second teenager has been arrested after a tent, which had a homeless woman inside, was set on fire.
The woman was uninjured in the incident in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent on the evening of 29 December.
The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arson after Staffordshire Police released an image of somebody they wished to talk about the incident.
Another 16-year-old boy remains on bail after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
