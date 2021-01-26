Staffordshire Police officer's sexual relationship was 'gross misconduct'
A police officer who engaged in sexual relationships and neglected his duties would have been dismissed had he not resigned, a misconduct panel has ruled.
Jamie McArthur was investigated following allegations about relationships between March 2010 and May 2017 and April and July 2017.
The hearing found the sergeant's actions amounted to gross misconduct.
The 39-year-old, who resigned from Staffordshire Police in April 2018, "betrayed" public and police values.
Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett, said: "The public rightly expect police officers to maintain exemplary standards of integrity and professionalism and the outcome of the misconduct hearing is an indication of how far below those standards his behaviour fell."
Officers can resign while under investigation for gross misconduct and he will now be placed on the national College of Policing's Barred List preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies, the force said.
