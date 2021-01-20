Cannock mum developed cancer after wrong smear result
A mother developed cervical cancer after wrongly being told an abnormal smear test was clear.
Rachael Foley, from Cannock, had to have a hysterectomy and cancerous cells removed in 2017 when a routine test discovered "high grade" abnormalities.
A review of her smear test three years earlier found she had been given the wrong result.
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) admitted a breach of duty and has paid an undisclosed sum.
It is understood Ms Foley is one of two women who were given incorrect results. A lawyer for the second woman, a Staffordshire mother in her 30s, said she had also developed cervical cancer and received a terminal diagnosis.
Ms Foley, who is married to Mark and has an eight-year-old son, Lewis, said she had "no reason to think anything other than what the results said".
"To be told that my previous result was abnormal came as a shock; but then to be told I had cancer and go on to have a hysterectomy was absolutely devastating," she said.
"Before my diagnosis I had such a happy and fulfilling life but coming to terms with my diagnosis and what it meant, not only for me but also Mark and my family, was difficult."
Her solicitors, Irwin Mitchell, said if the result of the previous smear in 2014 had been reported correctly, Mrs Foley would have undergone earlier treatment to remove the cells.
On the balance of probabilities, they said, she would not have developed cervical cancer. She has now been cured.
Mark Cawley, who represented Mrs Foley, said: "Worrying issues have been identified in Rachael's case and it's important that lessons are learned to improve patient safety.
"However, it's also vital that there's not a loss of confidence in the screening programme and women continue to attend appointments."
Dr John Oxtoby, medical director at UHNM, said: "I would like to express my sincere regret and apologies to any patients who have been affected by the misreading of cervical screening results.
"We investigate all incidents and share the findings in full with patients and use these to continue to improve services we provide."
