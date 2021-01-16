Covid: Friends fined for 68-mile drive to visit McDonald's
A "group of friends" from different addresses told police they had driven from Manchester to Uttoxeter to visit McDonald's.
Staffordshire Police said the four occupants of the car, which was stopped in Uttoxeter on Friday night, were all fined £200.
The force tweeted they group did not have a "legitimate reasons [sic] to be here other than going to McDonalds!"
The force reminded people to "stay at home unless necessary".
Police said they stopped the car at the McDonald's on the A50, just off the B5030 & A518.
Manchester to Uttoxeter is an approximately 68-mile (109km) journey.
Current restrictions mean people are not allowed to leave home to meet socially with anyone they do not live with or are not in a support bubble with.
