Stoke-on-Trent GP frustrated at lack of Covid jab deliveries
A GP who says he has been unable to give a Covid jab to anyone over 80 says the NHS is not doing enough to get deliveries in to his area.
Dr John Bedson, from Mayfield Surgery, in Longton, said Stoke-on-Trent South had lost out to more affluent areas.
Stoke South has one vaccination centre, he said, but North Stoke and nearby Newcastle have three each.
Dr Paddy Hannigan, from the local clinical commissioning group, admitted there were some "logistical problems".
He said every health network in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire would be vaccinating by the weekend.
Dr Bedson said NHS staff in his area had so far not received their second jabs.
He blames the non-delivery of fridges and vaccines by Stoke-on-Trent Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) for the problem.
The GP said he felt his patients within South Stoke Primary Care Network "are being discriminated against" and "we have not been able to vaccinate one 80-year-old", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He added: "It is apparent that Stoke-on-Trent North, Newcastle and the Staffordshire Moorlands have received large numbers of vaccines that have been used.
"There are three immunisation centres in North Stoke and three in Newcastle - and, as yet, only one in South Stoke."
Dr Bedson said there had been "continuous delays created by Stoke CCG towards enabling more vaccination centres for the Longton area".
Dr Hannigan, clinical lead for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent vaccination programme, said its primary care networks "are eager to be vaccinating".
He stated the vaccination programme, the largest in NHS history, was "being rolled out at an unprecedented pace", adding: "We are aware that there have been some logistical problems and frustrations.
"However, by this weekend, we shall have 100% of our primary care networks across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent vaccinating, which is a remarkable achievement."
Dr Hannigan said as with any phased approach, it meant some sites would begin vaccination before others.
Meanwhile, concerns were raised about over-80s queuing outside Longton Health Centre, in Drayton Road, in freezing temperatures waiting for their jab over the weekend.
Stoke-on-Trent CCG blamed the problem on patients arriving too early.
