Covid: West Midlands universities plan lockdown lectures
West Midlands universities are developing plans to get students through the new Covid-19 lockdown.
The University of Wolverhampton and Keele University in Staffordshire both said teaching would continue online.
However, students in some subjects will have to wait for some lessons to become possible again, the universities said.
Meanwhile, some students have refused to pay for accommodation after pointing out they are currently forbidden to travel to and from campuses.
The University of Wolverhampton said the majority of learning would remain online until mid-February.
It said it would update students once it has had more government guidance.
Vice-chancellor Geoff Layer said: "Students on our critical worker courses, including nurses, social workers, paramedics and teachers will have access to face-to-face practical teaching as planned."
The professor also promised to continue to communicate directly with students and staff on a daily basis.
'Back-loaded'
Professor Trevor McMillan, vice chancellor of Keele University, said: "Perhaps there are things we can do online and keep that momentum going.
"[But] some things like laboratory classes are inevitably going to be back loaded so that they'll be done in a more concentrated way later on in the year when hopefully the lockdown finishes and we can get back to more face-to-face activity."
Some students have reacted amenably to the developments, as England begins its third national lockdown.
Keele student Erin Sohnrey said: "I get to do [learning] at home with a cup of tea in my hand whenever I'm ready to do it, but I'm definitely going to miss working in teams with the other students on case studies and things like that."
But other students said they were unhappy about the uncertainty while others are refusing to pay their university accommodation fees for the new term, which are due this week.
Gavin Hira, a first year student at Birmingham City University, said: "Students are paying up to £7,000 for accommodation that they cannot commute to or from, is not their current residence and where there is no access to facilities."
The National Student Union said: "All student renters must now be offered rent refunds and the option of leaving their tenancy early."
Birmingham City University is yet to comment on the matter of accommodation,
But Wolverhampton University said: "The situation is fast moving so we will keep this under constant review and will let students know of any changes."
