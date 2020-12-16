Brinsford YOI: Prison inmate dies after assault
- Published
A man who was assaulted at a Staffordshire young offenders institution has died in hospital, police said.
Abdi Rehman Esa, 20, of Brinsford YOI, in Featherstone, has been charged with manslaughter following the assault at the prison on Saturday 5 December.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with head injuries. He died the next day.
Esa will appear in court later.
Brinsford is a prison and young offenders institution for men aged 18 to 21.
Following a prison inspection in November 2017, Brinsford was said to have "avoided massive increases in violence seen in many other jails", but it continued to be at a "high level".
