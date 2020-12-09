M6 crash dad searches for Christmas rescuers
A man who crashed his van on the M6 in Christmas 2018 is still hoping to trace the motorists who stopped to rescue his son and his dog.
Gary Fordham, 43, lost control after blacking out at the wheel and later found it was because of an undiagnosed brain tumour.
The van flipped on to its side and he was afterwards told people broke in to free 11-year-old Hayden and their dog, Buster.
Firefighters later cut him free.
Mr Fordham had been driving back to his home in Bradford on 31 December, after visiting his parents in Swindon for Christmas and crashed on the M6 in north Staffordshire.
Hayden was able to find his father's mobile phone and used it to call for help.
"I woke up at 9pm on New Year's Eve 2018 in Royal Stoke University Hospital, with no idea where I was or what had happened," Mr Fordham said.
"I owe so much both to the members of the public who rescued Hayden and Buster and the emergency services who came to our aid."
He was diagnosed with the brain tumour when he was checked over at the hospital .
Hayden, who is now 13, said: "I was really scared when my dad slumped over the wheel."
"Dad was trying to undo his seatbelt and I was shouting at him to stop, otherwise he would've fallen on me and crushed me."
The 11-year-old, who is raising money for Brain Tumour Research said he remembered covering his father's eyes and the dog's eyes as a man and woman used a saw to break in to the upended van.
He is also keen to trace the pair.
