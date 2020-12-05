Work starts on site of Stoke-on-Trent’s first town hall
Work has started to create a car park on the historic site of Stoke-on-Trent's first town hall.
The plans for Hill Street were approved during lockdown and it is hoped the car park will open in early 2021.
Ward councillor Andy Platt asked for two spaces to be used for a memorial of the town hall building, erected near the turn of the 19th Century.
The council said all 74 spaces were needed but there would be a "meaningful" plaque.
A derelict gym had been demolished to make way for the works, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Platt, who said the car park was "great news" for the town centre, added: "The council is insisting that all 74 spaces remain and we just get an interpretation board on the edge of the site.
"I still think that the argument for removing just two spaces and creating a space for some sort of permanent commemoration is strong."
Cabinet member for regeneration Daniel Jellyman said before the pandemic he "would get a lot of requests from local businesses" for parking in the town centre.
He said: "It is the site of the first town hall and there will be a meaningful heritage plaque on the car park."
