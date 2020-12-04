Staffordshire Police officer dismissed for 'predatory relationship'
A Staffordshire Police officer has been dismissed for "predatory" conduct in pursuing a woman he met while on duty.
Det Con Nicholas Pointon used a police computer to find the woman he had been involved in a minor crash with in March 2019, the police watchdog said.
He then turned up at her home unannounced and pursued an inappropriate relationship with her, it added.
An independent panel found six out of seven allegations against him proven.
The 49-year-old was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a referral from his force.
Mr Pointon was accused of pursuing the relationship with the woman over a six-month period, after which the data from 1,000 messages they exchanged was deleted from his work phone and other electronic devices, the IOPC said.
He was dismissed from the force without notice at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday and is barred from working for the police service in the future.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said Mr Pointon had "abused his authority and misused police computer systems to pursue a relationship with the woman, then attempted to cover his tracks".
He said the misconduct panel had found Mr Pointon's conduct to be "predatory" and highlighted his attempt "to divert blame over the false pocket book entry by attacking the integrity of an innocent colleague".
"The public expects police officers to maintain exemplary standards of contact, integrity and professionalism and DC Pointon fell far short of this and undermined trust and confidence in policing so it is right that he is dismissed from the service," Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said.
